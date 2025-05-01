Hi everyone,

I created this project as a way to share a story that lived inside me for years.

At first, I tried to turn it into a game — with numbers, systems, and mechanics. But over time, I realized that none of it felt true to the heart of what I was trying to say.

So with version 2.0, I’ve removed the gameplay. No more resource juggling, no logic puzzles.

Now, it’s exactly what it was always meant to be: a fully linear book in the form of a visual novel.

There are no choices, no branching paths — just the story.

29 chapters, haunting music, and ink illustrations — everything is focused on the world, the emotions, and the characters. Nothing distracts from the heart of it.

If you played the earlier version — thank you.

And if you're just joining — welcome to the story I’ve carried for so long. I hope it speaks to you.

— Alex