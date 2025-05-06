Content

New Survivor: Orela Rose

New Perks

Do no Harm:

When you heal another Survivor, for each hook state they have, heal 30/40/50% faster and gain +3/3/3% progress for succeeding great skill checks.

Duty of Care:

When you take a protection hit while healthy, all other Survivors within 12/12/12 meters gain 25/25/25% Haste for 4/5/6 seconds.

Rapid Response:

When you Fast Exit a locker, you suffer from the Exhausted status effect for 30/25/20 seconds.

When you gain Exhausted, you see the Killer's aura for 2/2/2 seconds.

Exhausted prevents one from using perks that cause Exhausted.

KILLERS

The Ghoul

Breaking a pallet puts the Power on a cooldown Timer based on 2 Leap Tokens. (was 1 Token)

Hindering time applied to Survivors when activating a vault using the Kagune Leap while targeting them prior to that instant has been reduced to 0.5 second. (was 1.0 second)

ADDON: Yamori's mask no longer reveal Survivors hiding in lockers.

''Become Enraged'' scoring event received when performing a Grab-attacks now properly activates when the killer is already in Enraged Mode and has been increased to 600 Deviousness BP. (was 250 BP)

The Doctor

Added a cooldown to interrupting Unhooks with Shock Therapy repeatedly

The Houndmaster

Reduced the Dog's vault speed during Chase Command to 0.65 seconds (was 0.45 seconds)

Doubled the Bloodpoint rewards of all her Deviousness Scoring Events

The Oni:

Removed the turn rate limit during the open phase of Demon Strike

The Singularity:

Overclock Mode now provides a 3% base speed increased instead of Haste

PERKS

Survivor Perks

Babysitter:

Increased Haste effect granted to the unhooked Survivor to 15% (was 10%).

Boon: Dark Theory:

Increased the Haste effect to 3% (was 2%).

Breakout:

Increased the Haste effect while near a carried Survivor to 6/8/10% (was 5/6/7%).

No One Left Behind:

Now increases the Haste effect for unhooked Survivors by 10% instead of applying a separate Haste effect.

Killer Perks

Batteries Included:

Increased Haste effect when near a powered generator to 7% (was 5%).

Furtive Chase:

Increased Haste effect after hooking the Obsession to 10% (was 5%).

Game Afoot:

Increased Haste effect when breaking an object while chasing the Obsession to 7% (was 5%).

Hex: Pentimento (Rework):

You see the aura of cleansed Totems and can Rekindle each Totem once.

While a Totem is Rekindled, Survivors Heal and Repair 20% slower +1/2/3% for each additional Rekindled Totem.

If all five totems are Rekindled simultaneously, all Totems are permanently blocked by The Entity.

Survivors cursed by this perk see Rekindled Totems' auras within 16m.

Unbound:

Increased the Haste effect after vaulting a window to 10% (was 5%)

Features

Quest System

Introducing a unified place for all Quests, which will include daily, event, rift quests and much more.

Base Game Adjustments

Added a protection to Survivors when their teammates spam the Unhook interaction without ever Unhooking.

Added a protection for failing Skill Checks that trigger right when the interaction is stopped.

Haste & Hindered

The speed bonus/penalty of Haste and Hindered are now shown on their respective status effect icons.

Perks which affect movement speed now mention Haste or Hindered in their descriptions.

Abandon Option

Added a new Killer scenario: 10 minutes after the last generator is completed, the Killer has the option to Abandon.

Rarity Rework

Rarity levels have been revised to better surface different tier value

Pre-equipped Loadouts

Characters now have a pre equipped perk when first unlocked

Characters now have a set of pre equipped items and add-ons to ease learning about their gameplay.

Perk Previewer

Added a widget highlighting a player’s own Perks in the pre-game Lobby.

Character Visual Fidelity

As part of our ongoing effort to boost character visual fidelity in DBD, we’ve updated our character materials to match the same physically accurate shading models (yes, fancy math!) used everywhere else in the project.

What does this mean?

True‑to‑life skin reflections

Skin will now reflect light just as it does in the real world yielding sharper and more accurate highlights.

Broader range of looks

Artists can dial in everything from oily youth to weathered veterans, with precise control over pores, scars, and surface oils.

Consistent across all lighting

Whether you’re in the swamp, the carnival, or the asylum, characters will look and behave exactly the same under any lighting.

The result? More believable, responsive characters that feel grounded in the world of DBD.

Bug Fixes

Archives

Fixed an issue where some users were getting an error message when selecting "The Tomes" in the main menu.

Audio

Fixed an issue where the wrong audio SFX would play when walking in the Grim Pantry's big Cabin.

Fixed an issue where the wrong audio SFX would play when walking on the balcony of the mine tower in the Ormond Lake Mine map.

Fixed an issue where the wrong audio SFX would play when walking on parts of the ramp inside the mine building in the Ormond Lake Mine map.

Fixed an issue where unwanted SFX would persist in-game with certain Tome 23 survivor outfits equipped.

Bots

Fixed an issue where Survivor bots could reveal The Ghost Face and were able to clear their Weakened status against The Unknown from normally impossible locations.

Character

Fixed an issue where The Knight would be stunned at the Guard's spawn location.

Fixed an issue where The Knight's power could break when being stunned at the start of a summon.

Fixed an issue where The Knight could stay in the Patrol Path creation speed due to latency.

Fixed an issue where Deep Wound would not stop depleting when a Survivor is grabbed by the Houndmaster's Dog.

Fixed an issue where The Houndmaster's head customization, 'Festering Scar,' was missing her grin animation during the Mori

Fixed an issue where The Houndmaster's dog end up standing in unnatural angles and partially clip into the ground.

Fixed an issue where there was no cancel interaction prompt when The Trickster was in Main Event.

Fixed an issue where The Nurse could briefly see Survivors in a locker when blinking through a nearby wall.

Fixed an issue where The Ghoul's hair and mask would briefly appear off his head when reaching the tally screen.

Fixed an issue where The Ghoul's Kagune mark reticle clipped into male Survivors head when aiming at them.

Fixed an issue where The Ghoul's Kagune Leap could activate without playing the animation when canceling the power.

Fixed an issue where The Nemesis stopped playing his menu interrupt animations.

Fixed an issue where The Nemesis' Zombies would be invisible when using the Tyrant Gore and Depleted Ink Ribbon add-ons.

Fixed an issue where The Nemesis could vault at nearly twice the normal speed.

Fixed an issue where Survivors could become stuck inside a dropped pallet after vaulting towards the Hag's Phantasm trap with the Scarred Hand add-on.

Fixed an issue where The Twin's camera could get stuck on the Survivor after Victor pounced on them with some network lag.

Fixed an issue where The Lich's Vorpal Sword add-on did not increase the pallet break time to 4 seconds.

Fixed an issue where Survivors became infected quicker when the Plague aimed Vile Purge at the Survivors held item.

Fixed an issue where Survivors could bleed out during a Mori.

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue which caused slowdowns on Midwich Elementary School

Fixed an issue on Temple of Purgation that did not allow zombies to reach the arch base

Fixed an issue with collisions on Lerys Memorial Institute

Fixed an issue with collisions on Father Campbell's Chapel

Fixed an issue on Disturbed Ward where zombies that could get stuck on a ramp

Fixed an issue in Dead Dawg Saloon where a character could land on top of Saloon decorations

Fixed multiple issues in Autohaven Wreckers Realm where the characters clipped through the lockers when exiting them

Fixed an issue in Lery's Memorial Institute where the red stain of the killer would appear through a wall

Fixed an issue in Raccoon City Police Department where the characters could get stuck on top of the hooks

Fixed an issue with lighting in Nostromo Wreckage

Fixed an issue where The Mastermind was unable to vault a specific window using Virulent Bound on Mothers Dwelling.

Fixed an issue where The Knights Guards could get stuck after vaulting on Raccoon City Police Department

Perks

Fixed an issue where Teamwork: Collective Stealth would show a second cooldown after exiting the perk's range.

Fixed an issue where the reduced action speed color and icon were missing on the progress bar when co-oping Invocation: Treacherous Crows.

Fixed an issue where The Wraith remained Cloaked after being stunned by a pallet mid uncloak with Enduring.

Fixed an issue where Killers with Stridor equipped could not hear grunts of pain from recently unhooked Survivors equipped with Off The Record.

Fixed an issue where The Ghouls aura would not be shown to the Survivor that had Hardened equipped, if The Ghoul had the Yamori's Mask add-on.

UI

Fixed an issue where the Tally Screen would leave the Bloodpoints earned page before displaying all bonuses.

Fixed an issue where notifications would disappear when transitioning to the main menu.

Fixed a visual glitch with equipped add-ons in the loadout menu.

Added audio feedback when hovering collected nodes in the Bloodweb.

Added audio feedback when hovering items in the offering sequence.

Added audio feedback when hovering items in the Tally Screen Match Consequences page.

Added plus/minus audio feedback on Rift Tier update button.

Fixed an issue where the external skills icon of any team skills would only appear in a brown color.

Fixed a potential crash issue when selecting a player card in the player profile.

Fixed a crash issue when cancelling an infinite tier purchase.

Misc

Fixed an issue where the What Lurks Beneath Achievement/Trophy would gain progress when the damage source was caused by a Survivor perk.

Fixed an issue where items retrieved during the match are listed as gained when reaching the Tally Screen when the Abandon Feature is used

Public Test Build (PTB) Adjustments

Haste & Hindered

Reverted the changes to Haste and Hindered stacking. Multiple sources of Haste and Hindered can stack once again.

Perks

Babysitter:

Increased Haste effect granted to the unhooked Survivor to 15% (was 10%).

Batteries Included:

Increased Haste effect when near a powered generator to 7% (was 5%).

Champion of Light:

Reverted Haste effect to 50% (was 70%).

Game Afoot:

Increased Haste effect when breaking an object while chasing the Obsession to 7% (was 5%).

Hex: Pentimento:

Increased Repair and Healing speed penalty to 20% (was 15%), +1/2/3% (was 3/4/5%) per additional totem

Duty of Care:

Lowered range of effect from 16/16/16 to 12/12/12 meters

Rapid Response

Exhaustion changes from 30/30/30 to 30/25/20 seconds

Aura reveal now constant at 2/2/2 seconds

Killers

The Singularity:

Overclock Mode now provides a 3% base speed increased instead of Haste.

Bug Fixes