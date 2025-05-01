Hark! It's the big day! Today, the debut game from both Interactive Tragedy and Pantaloon lands on Steam, launching straight into day one of everybody's favourite narrative games festival: LudoNarraCon.

We hope you enjoy the game. It's a labour of love from a team that love stories, and the way only games can deliver certain type of narrative experience. Sub-Verge is a small game, but does big things in the way it combines its story and characters with its puzzle logic.

Let us know what you think! The game's story is ripe for discussion and further conversation, so join us in the Steam discussions or over on Discord to delve deeper.

Some other exciting bits and pieces relating to the release...

Launch Broadcasts!

We're really excited to be hosting Raygan and Laura from the Short Game Podcast, for a special LudoNarraCon stream of the game. You can find this on the game's Store page now, where we'll be rotating this with a fireside reading of Subtle Mind...

There is also an upcoming podcast about the game, which we'll keep you posted on once it goes live.

Subtle Mind...?

Indeed! Today also marks the release of Subtle Mind; the prequel novella to Sub-Verge, exploring events prior to the start of the game. Interactive Tragedy is led by Zach Dodson, an author and book-publisher who is bringing his literary prowess to both Sub-Verge itself, but also this accompanying work of fiction which expands the world and generally enriches the whole experience. If you're into the game and simply need to know more, this is the best place to start...

Sub-Verge Bundles

We're incredibly excited to be partnering with two fantastic developers for some exclusive bundles here on Steam.

First, expanding on the themes of water and the sea in general, we've chummed up with Gareth Damian Martin (Jump Over The Age) and Fellow Traveller for the Strange Seas Collection - giving you Sub-Verge and In Other Waters in one package.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/890720/In_Other_Waters/

We've also worked with the fine folks at Wispfire to pop the game into a bundle with Herald: The Complete Edition, which also launches today into LudoNarraCon. Herald is an interactive period drama, and choice-driven adventure set on the high seas...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2199510/Herald_The_Interactive_Period_Drama__Complete_Edition/

There's more to come...

While we've hit launch day, we still have entries from Zach's Transmission series to share with you over the course of LudoNarraCon, delving deeper into both the game's world and lore, and the development of the game behind the scenes. Keep an eye out for this in the coming days...

--

Huge thanks for taking the time to read this and check out the game - we hope you enjoy your time navigating the dark depths of Sub-Verge's world.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3487020/SubVerge/