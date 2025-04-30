Cataclysm Wars is now available for everyone to enjoy! It has been quite the development cycle, but we cannot wait to hear your thoughts and opinion on the game, hoping that you enjoy our first title.

We do however have to share a slight damper on things that we hope to have fixed soon. Indeed the recent failure of the power grid in Spain and Portugal has deeply affected one of our developers, leading to setbacks on some parts of the game. As such we are profoundly sorry to inform you all that the last two missions of the Syrinx campaign will not be available on release.

We are also aware of a bug that might sometimes happen where unit will not execute a movement order on the first try. Simply trying again or reselecting them should fix this. Some part of the UI might also look strange at specific resolutions.

We will do our very best to bring the missions to all within the first week of release, as well as to address any bug or feedback that you may have about the game.

We've integrated a bug and feedback report form inside the main menu to make this process easier for all, and will keep close tabs on players' opinions. We thank you all in advance for your interest in Cataclysm Wars, and again hope you will have fun with it!