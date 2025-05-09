Hello again everyone,

Summertime is here, and we have quite the big summer planned for Easy Red 2! We’ll touch briefly on our most immediate plans, starting with last week’s changelog from April 30th.

Added Features:

Early War Fallschirmjäger squad for Kos.

Added a new early model FG-42 – the “FG-42/I” for early war scenarios.

Reworked US helmets and added new variants.

Added new US vest types.

Added new US winter uniforms and reworked old coats.

Added many new Fallschirmjäger uniforms with various variants based on location (Mediterranean, Africa, Europe).

Reworked many Pacific palm trees and added destroyed variants.

Added a few new vehicle variants.

Added many new map editor props, including multiple new Japanese bunkers, cattle wire fences, and wooden cattle fences.

Added new grass and terrain textures.

Added new Japanese voice lines.

Added a new ground tessellation setting for more detailed terrain.

Reworked Thompson animations.

Various UI element reworks.

Added a new map editor tool to change North direction and solar elevation angle.

Reworked German optics and added the iconic Zf. 39 scope.

Fixes/Improvements:

Fixes to the ticket system in multiplayer.

Improved existing grass and terrain textures.

Balance changes to the Sihang Warehouse Defense mission for attackers.

Improved mission editor UI.

Improved various existing maps, particularly Kos, France 1940, and Tunisia – with new props, better terrain, and enhanced visual detail.

Rebalanced many missions in Kos, France 1940, and Tunisia, including new vehicles such as the P-40 Warhawk in Tunisia and the Panzer I in France. Objectives were expanded, and unit spawns made more dynamic and balanced.

Fixed Lanchester animations.

Fixed rigging issues.

Fixed various squad configurations.

Improved rain visuals.

Minor performance optimizations.

So What’s Next?

The A.I.

If there’s one thing the community has been vocal about, it’s improving infantry A.I. intelligence. That’s now a major focus. Plans include making A.I. move more tactically, spread out to avoid “conga-lines,” perform better in close quarters, and react faster overall.

Small improvements are already being tested in the public beta, with more on the way!

**

Map + Mission News

**

Pacific Overhaul: Kwajalein and Roi-Namur Remakes

We’ve been calling Kwajalein and Roi-Namur “reworks,” but honestly, they’re complete remakes. That means new maps, new missions, new vehicles, new squads, new uniforms and vests, new buildings—you name it. These maps will be scaled more accurately and resemble historical imagery far more closely.

Map teaser images will be shared soon—catch them first in our official community Discord!

Expect a release in early to mid-summer this year.

Here are some screenshots of the LVT vehicles being made for the update—find even more in our Discord!





Makin Rework

Makin was voted the least favorite map in our 2025 Future Campaign poll—and it’s not hard to see why. It’s one of the weaker maps in the base game. That’s why it’s also being reworked alongside Kwajalein and Roi-Namur.

While it won’t be a totally new map like the others, it’s undergoing significant changes to make it more faithful to the real-world location. Teasers coming soon—again, first in our Discord.

All three maps will likely release together as a full Pacific overhaul.

Anzio Remake

Anzio—ER2’s first campaign—is also getting a full remake. It’s being split into two new maps: Anzio and Cassino.

Don’t worry—there will be more missions overall than in the current version. The new Anzio map will take players from the shores of Nettuno to the inland towns of Cisterna and Aprilia, covering Mediterranean winter farmlands and forests.

Cassino will feature not only Monte Cassino and the town itself, but also the Gustav Line, nearby mountain ranges, and river battles.

You can expect this remake and the new Cassino campaign by late summer or early fall.

Unannounced Campaign Rework

One more campaign is getting a full rework—including new map additions, enhanced visuals, updated missions, improved squads and vehicles, and three entirely new missions. Coming out in June.

Can you guess which campaign it is…? You’ll hear about it first in the Discord in the coming weeks!

Check out the Shanghai-Nanking DLC if you haven’t yet!

In Easy Red 2: Shanghai-Nanking, you will fight for control of Shanghai, and the conflict will spread to locations such as: Luodian, Baoshan, Wusong, Jinshanwei, Hongkou, Suzhou creek, Chunhua, the Yuhuatai hills and the city of Nanjing.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3499380/Easy_Red_2_Shanghai__Nanking/

Easy Red 2 x Tank Squad x Unity of Command

We’re excited to announce a brand new collaboration with two other awesome war games: Tank Squad and Unity of Command II!

Tank Squad, a brand-new tactical tank sim game, just launched yesterday, and we’re teaming up to offer a special bundle for strategy and WWII fans!

Starting now, you can grab all three games—Easy Red 2, Tank Squad, and Unity of Command II—in one discounted bundle on Steam. It’s the perfect time to expand your tactical library and support indie developers creating immersive war experiences.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53642/Easy_Tank_Command/

Extra Information

In case you didn't know, we have defined a precise roadmap for the next months of development and you can read it here.

We will continue to improve all features of the base game, and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions forums and the Discord server.

Thank you all for everything— see you again soon!

Marco and the Easy Red 2 Development Team