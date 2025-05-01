-
Fixed the game over Canceled screen not working properly in multiplayer
-
Changed the internal word bank to have fewer unusual and non-English words of 3 and 4 letters
-
Added more props to various levels
The Scarlet Carpet
-
Added new rooms
-
Fixed up some procedural room connections
-
Nullified potential route-blocking objects
-
Fixed up and improved the player map view
-
Fixed visual glitches
Supper of the Dead
- Fixed monster spawners appearing on incorrect walls
Due to the changes in this patch your prior save files will not be compatible from this version onwards. Old versions can be played using the Steam Betas feature found under the game properties. Apologies for any inconvenience this causes.
Changed files in this update