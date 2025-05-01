Fixed the game over Canceled screen not working properly in multiplayer

Changed the internal word bank to have fewer unusual and non-English words of 3 and 4 letters

Added more props to various levels

The Scarlet Carpet

Added new rooms

Fixed up some procedural room connections

Nullified potential route-blocking objects

Fixed up and improved the player map view

Fixed visual glitches

Supper of the Dead

Fixed monster spawners appearing on incorrect walls

Due to the changes in this patch your prior save files will not be compatible from this version onwards. Old versions can be played using the Steam Betas feature found under the game properties. Apologies for any inconvenience this causes.