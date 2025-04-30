 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18302892 Edited 30 April 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed issue with path finding sometimes not including tiles at the edge of a unit's movement.

  • Fixed the default full-screen resolution setting when playing on a Steam Deck.

  • Removed resolution options where the suggested options were larger than the device's physical screen.

  • Fixed issue when controller support would be lost after leaving a multiplayer game.

  • Rebalanced the mission "Endgame" to make it (slightly) more of a challenge.

  • Added shader caching for unit shaders. The Lavabird splash-screen will now need to be displayed for a few extra seconds to give enough time to compile the shaders. Loading or starting new missions should be quicker, especially on older hardware.

