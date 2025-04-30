-
Fixed issue with path finding sometimes not including tiles at the edge of a unit's movement.
Fixed the default full-screen resolution setting when playing on a Steam Deck.
Removed resolution options where the suggested options were larger than the device's physical screen.
Fixed issue when controller support would be lost after leaving a multiplayer game.
Rebalanced the mission "Endgame" to make it (slightly) more of a challenge.
Added shader caching for unit shaders. The Lavabird splash-screen will now need to be displayed for a few extra seconds to give enough time to compile the shaders. Loading or starting new missions should be quicker, especially on older hardware.
Post Release Day 16 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Linux Depot 2368303
Changed files in this update