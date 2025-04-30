Thanks for all the bug reports! We're onto them - just a small casual Day 0 patch to fix some of the reported ones! This is going live for PC right now, will be coming to Mac a bit later.

Added our publisher's logo to the bootup, woops

Fixed a black screen softlock when you lose against the OVERSEER

Made the Tip Jar more obvious when you gotta click on it for an unlock

Fixed a bunch of localization reports/ suggestions, keep them coming!

Fixed multiple More Info images showing up on screen

We're looking into some of the resolution issues as well.

Thank you for playing the game, keep the reports coming! If you are enjoying the game please leave a review! It helps us out a lot.