30 April 2025 Build 18302834 Edited 30 April 2025 – 22:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the bug reports! We're onto them - just a small casual Day 0 patch to fix some of the reported ones! This is going live for PC right now, will be coming to Mac a bit later.

  • Added our publisher's logo to the bootup, woops

  • Fixed a black screen softlock when you lose against the OVERSEER

  • Made the Tip Jar more obvious when you gotta click on it for an unlock

  • Fixed a bunch of localization reports/ suggestions, keep them coming!

  • Fixed multiple More Info images showing up on screen

We're looking into some of the resolution issues as well.

Thank you for playing the game, keep the reports coming! If you are enjoying the game please leave a review! It helps us out a lot.

  • Axolotl

