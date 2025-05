⚔️ Stormgate Patch 0.4.1 is here! ⚔️

It’s a small one—but mighty.

🕶️ Fixed that moody Fog of War being too dramatic

🔊 Brute SFX toned down (they’ve been yelling enough)

🔁 Replays won’t crash or desync when rewinding

🔧 Early-game desync bug squashed

⚖️ Balance passes across all factions

Your ladder climb just got a little smoother. Dive in! 🛠️

📜 Full patch notes: https://playstormgate.com/news/stormgate-patch-0-4-1