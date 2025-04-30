Building System Overhaul – We've resolved issues with the building system for a smoother construction experience.

Material Feedback – You’ll now see which materials are returned when dismantling buildings.

Ghost Removal Tool – Use your hammer to destroy leftover or mistakenly placed building ghosts.

Brightness Button Fixed – Adjust your visuals with confidence; the brightness control is now fully functional.

New Workbench Added – Craft with expanded possibilities using the newly introduced workbench.