30 April 2025 Build 18302736 Edited 30 April 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Building System Overhaul – We've resolved issues with the building system for a smoother construction experience.

Material Feedback – You’ll now see which materials are returned when dismantling buildings.

Ghost Removal Tool – Use your hammer to destroy leftover or mistakenly placed building ghosts.

Brightness Button Fixed – Adjust your visuals with confidence; the brightness control is now fully functional.

New Workbench Added – Craft with expanded possibilities using the newly introduced workbench.

