30 April 2025 Build 18302596
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where control type options were invisible in some languages such as Chinese.
    -The textures of all the characters have been more decompressed to improve their quality a little.
    -There is now a new option on the costume selection screen, this new option gives you the possibility to have all the costumes in the game for only $4.99 in addition to being able to randomize them.

Depot 3241031
