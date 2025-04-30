- Fixed an issue where control type options were invisible in some languages such as Chinese.
-The textures of all the characters have been more decompressed to improve their quality a little.
-There is now a new option on the costume selection screen, this new option gives you the possibility to have all the costumes in the game for only $4.99 in addition to being able to randomize them.
Fixes and tweaks
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update