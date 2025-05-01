👷‍♀️ Hi Junkyard fans! 👷‍♂️

1.13 version is LIVE - Let us know in comments what you think 😉 Check out our video on the start 🎥📺

**🎮 Gameplay:

💠 Garage updated: removed entrance door and side door near the storage room - you can now freely place items into storage from inside the garage without obstruction

💠 Improved performance on outbound maps

💠 Added new basic items

⌨️ UI & Controls:

💠 Cursor no longer appears when operating the crane or the cart

💠 Added a scrollbar to the upgrade panel for easier navigation

💠 New upgrade icons for a cleaner and more consistent UI

💠 Added new gameplay options in the settings menu

💠 Upgrade cost is no longer charged again if it has already been purchased

💾 Saving & Progress:

💠 Improved save system stability

💠 Added automatic backup loading for extra security

💠 Game settings now properly save and persist between sessions

**

❗️ Remember - Junkyard is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors/bugs can happen - please report them via links below: ❗️

Do it via discord 📢

https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion📢

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3339330/discussions/

**How can you support Junkyard Builder?

The easiest way is to share your opinion about our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much 💗

Have fun 🚚

Junkyard Team

**

Just to let you know, our publisher has 3 important announcements lately: