**🎮 Gameplay:
💠 Garage updated: removed entrance door and side door near the storage room - you can now freely place items into storage from inside the garage without obstruction
💠 Improved performance on outbound maps
💠 Added new basic items
⌨️ UI & Controls:
💠 Cursor no longer appears when operating the crane or the cart
💠 Added a scrollbar to the upgrade panel for easier navigation
💠 New upgrade icons for a cleaner and more consistent UI
💠 Added new gameplay options in the settings menu
💠 Upgrade cost is no longer charged again if it has already been purchased
💾 Saving & Progress:
💠 Improved save system stability
💠 Added automatic backup loading for extra security
💠 Game settings now properly save and persist between sessions
**
**
