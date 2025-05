๐Ÿ‘ทโ€โ™€๏ธ Hi Junkyard fans! ๐Ÿ‘ทโ€โ™‚๏ธ

1.13 version is LIVE - Let us know in comments what you think ๐Ÿ˜‰ Check out our video on the start ๐ŸŽฅ๐Ÿ“บ

**๐ŸŽฎ Gameplay:

๐Ÿ’ Garage updated: removed entrance door and side door near the storage room - you can now freely place items into storage from inside the garage without obstruction

๐Ÿ’ Improved performance on outbound maps

๐Ÿ’ Added new basic items

โŒจ๏ธ UI & Controls:

๐Ÿ’ Cursor no longer appears when operating the crane or the cart

๐Ÿ’ Added a scrollbar to the upgrade panel for easier navigation

๐Ÿ’ New upgrade icons for a cleaner and more consistent UI

๐Ÿ’ Added new gameplay options in the settings menu

๐Ÿ’ Upgrade cost is no longer charged again if it has already been purchased

๐Ÿ’พ Saving & Progress:

๐Ÿ’ Improved save system stability

๐Ÿ’ Added automatic backup loading for extra security

๐Ÿ’ Game settings now properly save and persist between sessions

**

โ—๏ธ Remember - Junkyard is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors/bugs can happen - please report them via links below: โ—๏ธ

Do it via discord ๐Ÿ“ข

https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion๐Ÿ“ข

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3339330/discussions/

**How can you support Junkyard Builder?

The easiest way is to share your opinion about our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much ๐Ÿ’—

Have fun ๐Ÿšš

Junkyard Team

**

Just to let you know, our publisher has 3 important announcements lately: