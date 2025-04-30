Chaos Chain

So, here's another major update for the game. This comes as a result of a community request, which I honestly completely agreed with. The question "What does it mean to be human?" is a huge part of the game, and I feel like I wasn't doing enough of portraying the humanity loss/empathy loss (cyberpunk rpg / shadowrun) that this question was meant address. The augmentation system in Chaos Chain is a huge part of the gameplay, and it comes with HUGE bonuses and buffs, but very little in terms of drawbacks. That's still the case, but now there is a little more of a risk vs reward tradeoff... But don't worry, there are ways to avoid it! Check out the full change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED a typo * FIXED some minor tileset pathing issues * FIXED some footstep sounds playing on the wrong types of tiles **Changes & Additions:** * Added Strain system (As you get augmentations - both cyberware and bioware - you now have a chance to suffer from different strains on your character's body and mind - the chance is directly tied to the AMOUNT and the COMPLEXITY of the augments - so, if you have a ton of heavy augments, you're going to suffer strain more often - your defense against this is BOTH your RESOLVE and your TOUGHNESS added together --- you can only suffer one of these at a time --- only the player character can suffer from these as I thought managing this for the entire party would be extremely annoying) * Added paranoia strain status effect (-5 initiative, -5% max mettle, -1% action point regen) * Added insomnia strain status effect (Cannot gain rested status, -1% mettle regen, -5% max health) * Added delirium strain status effect (-5% confused resistance, -5% to hit, -5% critical evasion) * Added isolation strain status effect (-10% resolve, +5% target rate) * Added amnesia strain status effect (-10% experience earned, -5% max mettle) * Added detachment strain status effect (-5% evasion, -5% ranged evasion, -1% action point regen) * Added despair strain status effect (-10% max mettle, -1% mettle regen) * Added augmentation rejection strain status effect (-5% interference resistance, -5% health recovery, -1% health regen) * Synergy Stims no longer heal 1 health and only recover 15 mettle instead of 16, but they cure ALL strains for the same cost as before (This is the main way to get rid of strain(s) as intended originally for the item's concept) * You can now remove strain(s) by sleeping (There is a small base chance and then if you're fully healed, the base chance is tripled -- the chance is even higher if you rest for longer) * The in game clock will now be displayed when using a bed/mattress/sleeping place * Resting for 12 hours will now give you a higher chance for your character and companions to receive the rested status effect than only resting for 6 hours (Extra exp for awhile) * Resting at full health with a character will now guarantee that the trauma status is removed * Cleaned up the rolling fog image to be less grainy (I had done an experimental change to this to see how it looked and it ended up saving even though I didn't mean to - I have reverted to an old backup version of the file) * Reduced overall opacity of the rolling fog image very slightly (Around 5%) * Balanced some enemies to not be quite so tanky in terms of their stat allocation (Community feedback change) * Reduced ALL enemy hit points/health by at least 1 point and their mettle by at least 2 points (Many got -2 max health and -4 max mettle) * Improved colorized choice selection during character creation to be a little more streamlined * Improved and updated some new code added within the last few patches * Added a subtle screen flash to dark red when an addiction is triggered * Optimized some background processes * Sped up some wait events (Cutscenes) * Improved performance in some of the largest exterior areas a bit * Cleaned up some icon art * Removed some extra code blocks that were no longer needed * Reduced overall opacity of the vision range radial image * Removed some leftover and unused assets (Graphics, images, etc) * A few other minor tweaks and adjustments

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

