All character/weapon sprites have been replaced
All character/weapon animations have been replaced
Redesigned and timed weapon reloading sounds
The damage of some weapons has been changed
The daily boss has been replaced
Reduced the size of the item's cell in the inventory
+A variation of the golden AK-74M has been added (it may appear in the store, the new boss is armed with it)
-Unique character animations have been removed (we will return them later)
-The main inventory tab has been removed
Changed files in this update