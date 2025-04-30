All character/weapon sprites have been replaced

All character/weapon animations have been replaced

Redesigned and timed weapon reloading sounds

The damage of some weapons has been changed

The daily boss has been replaced

Reduced the size of the item's cell in the inventory

+A variation of the golden AK-74M has been added (it may appear in the store, the new boss is armed with it)

-Unique character animations have been removed (we will return them later)

-The main inventory tab has been removed



