 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18302388 Edited 30 April 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

All character/weapon sprites have been replaced
All character/weapon animations have been replaced
Redesigned and timed weapon reloading sounds
The damage of some weapons has been changed
The daily boss has been replaced
Reduced the size of the item's cell in the inventory
+A variation of the golden AK-74M has been added (it may appear in the store, the new boss is armed with it)
-Unique character animations have been removed (we will return them later)
-The main inventory tab has been removed


Changed files in this update

Depot 3509741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link