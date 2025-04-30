Hey NIMRODS!

This is an update we've been excited to release for some time! Frame for frame, this is probably the biggest performance update we've ever pushed out to you all! Once you get your hands on this, try out all those builds that lagged out your machine and tell us how they feel! Or perhaps try out that one build you dreamed up, but that you were too scared to try, lest you set your computer on fire.

"But wait," some of you may say, "things were working just fine for me already. What's in this update for me?" we hear you say.

No need to fear! We've made sure that those who weren't seeing problems before still have new content to excite them for this update: we've got two new minbosses for you all!

Sir Beedevere, loyal knight of Queen Betty, takes the Charrrger's place in the Hive Barrens. He performs a similar role in that he tries to defeat you by running you down before you can dodge, but instead of leaving fire trails, he instead circles you rapidly like his smaller cousins, trying to remain mobile, less kitable, and harder for you to hit.

This next miniboss has got no intention of taking any crap from you; he's got enough of his own, thanks! introducing the rock-hard Dingleberry, who boasts a protective barrier of orbiting boulders to defend himself from your attacks. Penetrations are of limited use against his odiferous personal fortifications, but enough damage will break them apart and let you hit the miniboss himself.

Of course, both minibosses come with their own sets of trophies to drop, making Hive Barrens runs more distinct from Chaos Grove runs thanks to what trophy choices will be available.

And finally, we've got a whole slew of balance changes. We're excited to see how these play out, especially now that we've got our sensors in place to measure their performance. The biggest winner is probably the Saracen's Barrage, which is more than twice as powerful. Time to give exploding bullets another look, perhaps.

With the release of this update, we'll be shifting most (but not all!) of our programming resources away from performance and putting them back on content. Look forward to the first map expansion, which will come in 0.8, our next major update!

Let us know what you think in all the usual ways.

Changelog

Added

New Minibosses Dingleberry replaces Splitserpent in the Hive Barrens and Advanced Hive Barrens. Sir Beedevere replaces Charrrger in the Hive Barrens and Advanced Hive Barrens.

New Boss Trophies Dingleberry's Ordinance, Dingleberry's Carapace Beedevere's Dual Stingers, Beedevere's Wings



Performance

Massive performance overhaul.

Balance Changes

Buffs

Addons

Planetbuster Mount Bullet Damage: ×1.45 → ×1.55

Tech Module: Bullet Optimization Rate of Fire penalty has been removed

Tech Module: Bidirectional Attractor Rate of Fire: ×1.1 → ×1.2

Tech Module: Static Field Bullet Speed: ×0.5 → ×0.75 Bullet Lifetime: ×2 → ×1.33 Bullet Damage on Field activation: 2.5% → 4% Airdrop Capacity: +40% → +20% Added +8% Vision Range

Tech Module: Sightsword Bullet Speed: ×0.5 → ×0.75 Bullet Lifetime: ×2 → ×1.33 Vision Range: +8% → +16% Added ×1.15 Bullet Damage



Barrels

Electrically Dissuasive Barrel Rate of Fire: ×1.1 → ×1.15

Mixed Message Barrel Rate of Fire: ×1.18 → ×1.2 Bullet Damage: ×1.18 → ×1.2

Lightning Lord's Barrel Tesla Damage Multiplier: +10% → +15% Tesla Bounce Damage: 36% → 45%

Helix Ring Barrel Reload Speed: ×1.2 → ×1.4

Ripper Ring Barrel Bullet Damage: ×0.64 → ×0.72

Death Helix Barrel Max procs per volley: 5 → 7

Hellfire Barrel Added additional passive: at 60 Rate of Fire, gain 15% Bullet Damage Also benefits from the buff to "On Fire", see below.

Sniper Barrel Added +8% Movement Speed. (It still has the slow as well, but the +8% will make it not feel as slow.)

Swift Assassin's Barrel Slow Duration: 0.25 → 0.2 Crit Chance: +18% → +24%



Grips

Runic Grip Crit Bonus: +45% → +55% Bullet Damage: ×1.2 → ×1.25

Electromagnet Grip Bullet Damage: ×1.15 → ×1.18 Crit Chance: +7% → +10% Ability Recharge Rate: +20% → +30%



Magazines

Sleetshatter Magazine Bullet Damage: ×1.14 → ×1.17

Earthscorn Tech Effect Size: ×1.11 → ×1.17

Bloodfrenzy Magazine Rate of Fire Bonus: ×1.85 → ×2.2

Impaling Ammo Reload Speed: ×0.7 → ×0.8

Glorykill Magazine Crit Chance: +0.25% per stack → +0.3% per stack Max Stacks: 480 → 600

Innovation Magazine Bullet Damage per Slot Filled: 6% → 8%

Mad Science Bullets Blind Chance: 10% → 15% Bullet Damage Buff on Proc: +55% → +80%



Stocks

Maverick Stock Rate of Fire: ×1.016 per point of Armor → ×1.025 per point of Armor



Underbarrels

Magitech Bayonet Radius Increase: ×1.1 → ×1.2

Inferno Jet Flame Rate of Fire: ×1.25 → ×1.4 Max Flame Charges: +10 → +14 Also benefits from the buff to "On Fire", see below.

Ring of Flames Flame Damage: ×0.54 → ×0.6

Elemental Grenade Launcher Bullet Damage: ×1.17 → ×1.22

Custom Turrets Custom Bullets: Final 4 → Final 6



Status Effects

On Fire Damage: 0.25% of your AP → 0.5% of your AP



Chassis

Teslion Carbine Bullet Damage: 7.9 → 9.8

50 Cal AMR Bullet Damage: 15 → 17 Rate of Fire: 0.9 → 1.1 Reload Speed: 0.67 → 0.91

Pulse Rifle Bullet Damage: 4 → 4.6

RPG Bullet Damage: 16 → 18 Rate of Fire: 1 → 1.2 Reload Speed: 0.56 → 0.63 Magazine Size: 3 → 4

Dragonfire Flame Projector Bullet Damage: 1.55 → 2.25 Also benefits from the buff to "On Fire", see above.



Tunings

Saracen's Barrage Effect Size: +4% → +8.5% Added +4% Vision Range

Geomass Enlarger Effect Size: +3% → +6.5%

Auxdet Gunpowder Effect Size: +8% → +17%

Tesla Coil Added +6% Tesla Damage Multiplier

Outlaw's Rifling Penetrations: +8% → +15%



Trophies

Betty's Arm Cannons On Fire Damage Boost: ×1.4 → ×2

Blood and Thunder Penetrations: +16% → +30%

Carl's Leaves Effect Size: +16% → +34%

Splitter's Genome Bullet Damage: -68% → -60%



Nerfs

Addons

Homing Sight Bullet Damage buff has been removed

Tech Module: Enhanced Vulnerability Crit Bonus: +35% → +28%



Underbarrels

Duality Blade Scaling Crit Bonus +14% per 0.1 HP/sec → +10% per 0.1 HP/sec Flat Crit Bonus +20% → +15%

Elemental Bombardment Bullet Damage ×1.3 → ×1.23



Chassis

Hydra Minimissle Swarmer Rate of Fire: 5 → 4.2

RYS-30 Plasma Spiral Spiralled Sub-bullets: 32 → 28



Tunings

Coffinite Striker Crit Bonus: +25% → +20%

Slayer's Sigil Crit Bonus: +50% → +40%

Exotic Alloy Magnetic Frame Crit Bonus: +25% → +20%



Trophies

Glory in Victory Crit Bonus: +50% → +40%



Changed

Language can now be changed under the "Accessibility" tab in the Settings menu.

You can now report localization issues for other languages through the "Report Localization" button under the "Accessibility" tab in the Settings menu.

Improved Titannus targeting indicator visuals.

Fixed

Fixed an issue where the minimap could disappear when alt-tabbing out of the game during the gun upgrade screen.

Fixed an issue where the "New Record" text could display incorrectly on the Game Over/Victory screen.

Fixed an issue where particles and other elements were visible during the Game Over animation.

Fixed an issue where the Crit Chance stat appeared to be capped visually at 100% while using the Rending Ammo augment.

Fixed an issue where fire puddles obscured certain environmental details and effects.

Fixed an issue where the flame effect from the Frenzy ability was rendered behind certain objects.

Fixed an issue where critical damage numbers from the Custom Turrets augment did not appear in yellow.

Fixed an issue where Special Power was applied during the final six projectiles when using the Custom Turrets augment.

Fixed an issue where the visual effect for the Chicken Charm augment appeared behind the terrain.

Fixed an issue where the Shockwave from the Runic Grip augment was rendered behind the terrain.

Fixed an issue where Turrets sometimes wouldn't disappear after they have reached zero health.

Fixed an issue where the Turret Charge tooltip had a typo.

Fixed an issue where the Energy Charge tooltip was referencing the Enchanted Bayonet instead of Energy Blaster.

Fixed an issue where certain UI elements weren't navigatable with a Controller or Keyboard.

Fixed an issue where the "Vandalism" mission was off-by-one.

Fixed an issue where breakables counted towards the "Enfilade" mission.

Fixed an issue where drone gun shoot audio was louder than player.

Thank you all so much for the overwhelming support.

If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server: