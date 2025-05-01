Expanded post-launch roadmap details new maps, upgraded mechanics and more, including first premium DLC content

Stardock Entertainment announced today they will assume production management for historical turn-based strategy game Ara: History Untold while Oxide Games will continue as lead developer. The game will continue to be published by Xbox Game Studios.

“With our decades of experience in delivering high quality strategy games, Stardock is uniquely equipped to lead development on future content for Ara: History Untold,” said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock Entertainment and Oxide Games. “By listening closely to players, we’ll elevate the game’s history-defining potential for players everywhere.”

Since collaborating before launch in September 2024, Stardock and Oxide Games have delivered well-received updates that added modding support, a global economy manager, expanded diplomacy, and dozens of community-requested enhancements.

The roadmap shown below reaffirms Stardock’s commitment to future content updates to the base game and features more information on Ara History Untold’s first premium DLC, Untold Scenarios, which adds new maps, historical scenarios and more.

In addition to the announcement and roadmap, we released v1.31 today, check out the changelog here.

Roadmap Highlights