30 April 2025 Build 18302343 Edited 30 April 2025 – 22:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is one of those “small” updates that actually changes a lot. Here’s what’s new:

🔥 All characters now have Ultimate Skills! Unleash them when your gauge is full and turn the tide of battle.

🛡️ The skill system has been reworked: each class now uses 2 manual skills and 2 auto-target skills, giving you more control without losing the chaos.

⚖️ The game’s difficulty has been rebalanced — still challenging, but no longer punishing from the very start.

🖼️ Small UI improvements for a cleaner and more intuitive experience.

Thanks to everyone who shared feedback — keep it coming, it really helps us shape the game!

