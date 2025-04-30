This is one of those “small” updates that actually changes a lot. Here’s what’s new:

🔥 All characters now have Ultimate Skills! Unleash them when your gauge is full and turn the tide of battle.

🛡️ The skill system has been reworked: each class now uses 2 manual skills and 2 auto-target skills, giving you more control without losing the chaos.

⚖️ The game’s difficulty has been rebalanced — still challenging, but no longer punishing from the very start.

🖼️ Small UI improvements for a cleaner and more intuitive experience.

Thanks to everyone who shared feedback — keep it coming, it really helps us shape the game!