1.0.20250430.429

Added machines repainting

Fixed issue where disconnecting as guest during game would leave stuck join multiplayer main menu option

Disabled saves and auto saves for guest in multiplayer

Fixed issue where deleted contracts would show only for host

Fixed issue where completed contract in multiplayer would wait for sync to be moved to history

Increased oatmeal expiration date

Decreased rice break and corn bread expiration date

Fixed issue where only host had contracts

Adjusted Host tab in Join submenu in multiplayer menu

Now getting disconnected via network issues in game should also switch to single player

Host saving will now refresh Client's save list

Fixed issue with translation not updating after changing language for multiplayer scenarios