30 April 2025 Build 18302190 Edited 30 April 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.0.20250430.429
Added machines repainting
Fixed issue where disconnecting as guest during game would leave stuck join multiplayer main menu option
Disabled saves and auto saves for guest in multiplayer
Fixed issue where deleted contracts would show only for host
Fixed issue where completed contract in multiplayer would wait for sync to be moved to history
Increased oatmeal expiration date
Decreased rice break and corn bread expiration date
Fixed issue where only host had contracts
Adjusted Host tab in Join submenu in multiplayer menu
Now getting disconnected via network issues in game should also switch to single player
Host saving will now refresh Client's save list
Fixed issue with translation not updating after changing language for multiplayer scenarios

