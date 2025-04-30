1.0.20250430.429
Added machines repainting
Fixed issue where disconnecting as guest during game would leave stuck join multiplayer main menu option
Disabled saves and auto saves for guest in multiplayer
Fixed issue where deleted contracts would show only for host
Fixed issue where completed contract in multiplayer would wait for sync to be moved to history
Increased oatmeal expiration date
Decreased rice break and corn bread expiration date
Fixed issue where only host had contracts
Adjusted Host tab in Join submenu in multiplayer menu
Now getting disconnected via network issues in game should also switch to single player
Host saving will now refresh Client's save list
Fixed issue with translation not updating after changing language for multiplayer scenarios
New Feature - Repainting your machines
1.0.20250430.429
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update