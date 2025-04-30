Version 1.6.48 - Updated Ore Nodes and QoL

Updates:

Updated All Gem Rock nodes. Coal Ore nodes, Adamantite Ore nodes, Gold Ore nodes.

Imbued Crystal nodes, Cerulium Ore nodes, Sanguinite Ore nodes, Phantom Ore nodes , Aeronite Ore nodes.

Karinite Ore nodes, Necrosis Ore nodes.

Thieving Chests or Stalls now will show looted items.

Stalls now fade when Bloob is behind them ( Experimental ) Feedback is appreciated.

Skills with a custom quantity option now support starting crafting by pressing Enter.

After successfully Thieving if the player was unlucky to not roll on the drop table, The player will now receive some gold.

Added death animation to enemies.

Added enemy death sound to enemies.

Added gold taken sound to differentiate the sounds.

Added animations to Play button on main menu.

Added New animations to main menu buttons and sounds.

Added Banana Enemies to Beastiary.

Added Banana Stall to Thiefs log.

Updated Tooltips for Teleports and Magic Spells.

Updated Tooltips for Invocations.

Updated Game Settings Menu.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Bloob clipping with Thieving Stalls.

Fixed Bloob clipping with the Bottom off Trees.

Fixed Bloob clipping with Foraging nodes.

Fixed Bloob clipping with enemies Bloob will now render in front or behind based on if Bloob is below or above.

Fixed an issue with Imbuing Skill UI Not updating altars while the UI was open.

Fixed Imbuing not displaying a message when the player doesn't have a level required to access the altar, The altar will now be unlocked with the imbuing level but not let you proceed if you don't have the locations level.

Fixed Imbuing Altars not displaying information correctly.