30 April 2025 Build 18302086 Edited 30 April 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes - Version 0.1.0.6

Thanks everyone for your feedback as part of early access! This patch fixes several of the most important and frequent bugs reported so far, fixes are listed below:

Loot

  • Removed physic bounces from loot orbs. They will now spawn static as to not cause problems like falling into pits of despair.

  • In co-op, loot orbs will now only be visible to their owner.

  • Fixed several issues with loot orbs where they would spawn in the following room, causing a soft lock.

  • Fixed an issue in Pinpoint where no loot drops would spawn.

Items

  • Sparkplug now reloads at least one bullet at minimum.

Bots

  • Fixed an issue where the Man-Spider and Zone 2 boss effects were getting stuck on indefinitely.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed several typos in several descriptions and voice line subtitles.

Appreciate everyone's support, and if you see more bugs or have feedback, let us know anytime in the Discord (discord.gg/deadzonerogue) in the #feedback channel! Good luck, have fun.

  • Prophecy Team

