Patch notes - Version 0.1.0.6

Thanks everyone for your feedback as part of early access! This patch fixes several of the most important and frequent bugs reported so far, fixes are listed below:

Loot

Removed physic bounces from loot orbs. They will now spawn static as to not cause problems like falling into pits of despair.

In co-op, loot orbs will now only be visible to their owner.

Fixed several issues with loot orbs where they would spawn in the following room, causing a soft lock.

Fixed an issue in Pinpoint where no loot drops would spawn.

Items

Sparkplug now reloads at least one bullet at minimum.

Bots

Fixed an issue where the Man-Spider and Zone 2 boss effects were getting stuck on indefinitely.

Miscellaneous

Fixed several typos in several descriptions and voice line subtitles.

Appreciate everyone's support, and if you see more bugs or have feedback, let us know anytime in the Discord (discord.gg/deadzonerogue) in the #feedback channel! Good luck, have fun.