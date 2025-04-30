Patch notes - Version 0.1.0.6
Thanks everyone for your feedback as part of early access! This patch fixes several of the most important and frequent bugs reported so far, fixes are listed below:
Loot
-
Removed physic bounces from loot orbs. They will now spawn static as to not cause problems like falling into pits of despair.
-
In co-op, loot orbs will now only be visible to their owner.
-
Fixed several issues with loot orbs where they would spawn in the following room, causing a soft lock.
-
Fixed an issue in Pinpoint where no loot drops would spawn.
Items
- Sparkplug now reloads at least one bullet at minimum.
Bots
- Fixed an issue where the Man-Spider and Zone 2 boss effects were getting stuck on indefinitely.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed several typos in several descriptions and voice line subtitles.
Appreciate everyone's support, and if you see more bugs or have feedback, let us know anytime in the Discord (discord.gg/deadzonerogue) in the #feedback channel! Good luck, have fun.
- Prophecy Team
