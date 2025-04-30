Changes:
Locations have been reworked:
Removed the Locations tab in the shop
A new UI element has been added to the bottom right to change locations
Locations no longer cost money to unlock. They are instead automatically unlocked after reaching a certain level.
Previously unlocked locations are refunded
Game now saves previous window position when relaunching
New hotkey: Press ‘R' to reset the window’s position and size to default
Added new customization options for pants and socks
Adjusted how hats are rendered (parts of hats can now appear behind hair)
Slightly adjusted some hats
Added 2 new hats
You can now refill bait in Equips menu when you’re at 0
Adjusted some upgrade prices
Adjusted drop rates of potions from the bird’s package
Quests are now grouped by location, and sorted by rarity
Reduced some lag when opening fish inventory with a lot of fish
Some other minor changes and improvements
Thanks for playing <3
