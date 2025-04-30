Changes:

Locations have been reworked:

Removed the Locations tab in the shop

A new UI element has been added to the bottom right to change locations

Locations no longer cost money to unlock. They are instead automatically unlocked after reaching a certain level.

Previously unlocked locations are refunded

Game now saves previous window position when relaunching

New hotkey: Press ‘R' to reset the window’s position and size to default

Added new customization options for pants and socks

Adjusted how hats are rendered (parts of hats can now appear behind hair)

Slightly adjusted some hats

Added 2 new hats

You can now refill bait in Equips menu when you’re at 0

Adjusted some upgrade prices

Adjusted drop rates of potions from the bird’s package

Quests are now grouped by location, and sorted by rarity

Reduced some lag when opening fish inventory with a lot of fish