 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18302078 Edited 30 April 2025 – 21:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Locations have been reworked:

  • Removed the Locations tab in the shop

  • A new UI element has been added to the bottom right to change locations

  • Locations no longer cost money to unlock. They are instead automatically unlocked after reaching a certain level.

  • Previously unlocked locations are refunded

  • Game now saves previous window position when relaunching

  • New hotkey: Press ‘R' to reset the window’s position and size to default

  • Added new customization options for pants and socks

  • Adjusted how hats are rendered (parts of hats can now appear behind hair)

  • Slightly adjusted some hats

  • Added 2 new hats

  • You can now refill bait in Equips menu when you’re at 0

  • Adjusted some upgrade prices

  • Adjusted drop rates of potions from the bird’s package

  • Quests are now grouped by location, and sorted by rarity

  • Reduced some lag when opening fish inventory with a lot of fish

  • Some other minor changes and improvements

Thanks for playing <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 3454591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link