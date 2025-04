Hello,

This is a significant update with the following major changes:

Haruki can walk around now.

Interactions work with a single click now.

There are more dark spirits that can put Haruki in a coma.

The game's story is mostly linear now.

The music was completely redone with assistance from Dova Syndrome.

The spirits all look more ethereal.

The narrative was updated.

Many bug fixes.

All the best,

Larry