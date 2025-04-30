Hey everyone!

Just a very small update to clear up some issues with the end boss fight, plus throw in a few extra things for the fun of it. I'm glad y'all have been enjoying the game so far, the response has been more than I'd expected!

Changelog: V1.1 - "Noir Mode & Tweaks"

New Shit:

'Noir Mode' Setting has been added, for a low-contrast greyscale mode!

Hidden Trophy Type added for completing levels without firing a single bullet

Polished out Cuppakill intro & added a trigger warning for flashing imnagery

Tweaks & Patches:

Enemies are now alerted when they've been shot in an idle state

Fixed issue where level select PAR time trophy would be incorrect

Boss Changes:

Added sprite flashes to indicate Final Boss's weakpoint

Gave Final Boss's bullet deflection a unique ricochet sound

Alongside all of this, the game's soundtrack is now available on streaming too!

There'll be more Clive in the future, so stay tuned! In the meantime, if you want something more polished and plot-centric, I highly recommend my other title 'Bane Murrain'. I'm working on a full rework before it's next episode and it's pretty huge!

(Oh yeah and the plot's connected, as per usual with all my stuff)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2625340/Bane_Murrain/

Anyway I'm gonna get back to work on shiz. Have a great week everyone!