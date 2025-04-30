 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18301852 Edited 30 April 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where various game objects (shrines, items, etc) were not clickable while channeling.

  • Fixed an error in player initialization.

  • Fixed an error when retrieving Friends list.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit LE Windows Depot 899771
