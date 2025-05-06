Pilots!

On May 7, from 08:00 to 12:00 UTC, the servers will undergo maintenance to deploy Update 2.1.33

New Aircraft



Update 2.1.33 will introduce a brand-new reward aircraft—Grumman F8F-2 Bearcat, the American Tier VII multirole fighter.

Designed after the Battle of Midway, this fighter's primary improvements over its predecessor and "big brother", the F6F Hellcat, were an increased rate of climb and better maneuverability. The Bearcat was powered by the same Pratt & Whitney R-2800, the most powerful American piston engine at the time, yet significantly smaller and lighter. As a result, it best functioned as an interceptor, capable of a quick takeoff, climb to altitude, and engagement. With the first production aircraft delivered to the Navy in 1945, the Bearcat didn't see combat in World War II. However, it did serve as the primary fighter for the US Navy and Marines until it was finally surpassed by the early jet-powered fighters—the Grumman F9F Panthers, in particular.

The late-model Grumman F8F-2 Bearcat is an American Tier VII multirole fighter that boasts significantly better maneuverability and rate of climb than its counterparts from the Corsair family. A small frame makes this aircraft harder to hit, while its four 20-mm autocannons are more than enough to fight back enemies in the sky. And with a variable outboard armament, offering a choice between a 1,000-pound bomb or a rack of HVAR rockets, this aircraft does pack a punch!

To earn the Grumman F8F-2 Bearcat, you'll need to participate in an upcoming event.

New Event



Various graphical assets for the upcoming event were added.

New Supply Crate



A new supply crate was added that will become available during the upcoming game event.

New Achievement



A new achievement was added that can be earned during the upcoming event.

New Emblems



New emblems dedicated to Victory in Europe Day, the Battle of Midway, and Independence Day in the USA will become available during the in-game events on the corresponding dates.

Bug Fixes and Other Changes



Several localization issues were fixed, including an incorrect description of the unique skill for Vasiliy Pavlov.