Major 30 April 2025 Build 18301634 Edited 1 May 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

The biggest update of "Seducing The Devil" is here.All 4 paths and a lot of branches to play.

What's New:
~ 27 playable scenes
~ 2171 new renders
~ 56 new animations
~ 14 new audio
~ 29 new Steam achievements
~ Scene Gallery updated
~ Russian, Spanish, Italian, and Japanese added

This game is now available in English, French, German, Chinese, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, and Turkish.Since they are all machine translated, you are requested to follow up with any bugs you find.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178491
