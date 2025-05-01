 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18301505 Edited 1 May 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Loot added to BR Island, doors in the mall on the military city level have been temporarily removed to be altered, also experiencing an issue with the elevators, but they will be working soon, next update will make it so the gun stays in the same place while walking and aiming.

