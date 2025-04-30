 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18301489 Edited 30 April 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Swimming Experience Has Been Significantly Improved; Much Less Stuttering.

  • Bots Are Now Much More Responsive.

  • Bots Engage in Sword Fights More Effectively.

  • Bots Are Better at Capturing Enemies.

  • Bots Have Improved Aiming Accuracy.

  • Bots Freeze Much Less Frequently.

  • Player Now Has a Unique Team-Colored Minimap Icon.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1605031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link