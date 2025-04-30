-
Swimming Experience Has Been Significantly Improved; Much Less Stuttering.
-
Bots Are Now Much More Responsive.
-
Bots Engage in Sword Fights More Effectively.
-
Bots Are Better at Capturing Enemies.
-
Bots Have Improved Aiming Accuracy.
-
Bots Freeze Much Less Frequently.
-
Player Now Has a Unique Team-Colored Minimap Icon.
Patch 1.03 - Huge Swimming and AI Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
