Today marks the official launch of our game, and first we would like to express our deepest gratitude to all players for your support and attention. However, we regret to inform you that due to insufficient preparation on our part, various bugs emerged after the release, which have negatively impacted your gaming experience. We sincerely apologize to all players for these inconveniences.
Optimizations & Iterations:
Adjusted Grace's dialogue text
Modified Ethan's performance animations
Improved item localization
Fixed missing clues in the study room writing puzzle
Resolved progression freeze in Ella's fairy tale sequence
Repaired localization files
Corrected textual descriptions
Fixed critical item functionality
Disabled internal testing tools
