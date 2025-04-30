 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18301403 Edited 30 April 2025 – 23:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today marks the official launch of our game, and first we would like to express our deepest gratitude to all players for your support and attention. However, we regret to inform you that due to insufficient preparation on our part, various bugs emerged after the release, which have negatively impacted your gaming experience. We sincerely apologize to all players for these inconveniences.

  • Optimizations & Iterations:

  • Adjusted Grace's dialogue text

  • Modified Ethan's performance animations

  • Improved item localization

  • Fixed missing clues in the study room writing puzzle

  • Resolved progression freeze in Ella's fairy tale sequence

  • Repaired localization files

  • Corrected textual descriptions

  • Fixed critical item functionality

  • Disabled internal testing tools

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2859864
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link