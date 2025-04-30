Today marks the official launch of our game, and first we would like to express our deepest gratitude to all players for your support and attention. However, we regret to inform you that due to insufficient preparation on our part, various bugs emerged after the release, which have negatively impacted your gaming experience. We sincerely apologize to all players for these inconveniences.

Optimizations & Iterations:

Adjusted Grace's dialogue text

Modified Ethan's performance animations

Improved item localization

Fixed missing clues in the study room writing puzzle

Resolved progression freeze in Ella's fairy tale sequence

Repaired localization files

Corrected textual descriptions

Fixed critical item functionality

Disabled internal testing tools