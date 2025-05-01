Good morning/afternoon or evening. It is I, Tyrone. A little light reading while you're sitting on the toilet this afternoon. Alex was on there for a while today. Too much spicy Mexican, I guess.

You'd think that going from v1.9.7.10 to v1.9.7.11 would be a very small incremental change. Like, "Hey, we fixed being able to drop bombs while typing in online chat, you're welcome!" But noooo, the Isaac team has been working tirelessly to bring you the following improvements:

Features/Balance Changes:

Adjusted the behavior of Cod Worms staying hidden for long periods of time

Adjusted the behavior of Kineti to only use their rock-grabbing action if they are on screen with the player

Adjusted Blood Cultists to not fire their blood attack from off screen

Lowered the tear height of red champion Mega Fatty’s puke attack so that it doesn’t always fly over Isaac’s head

Siren will no longer charm Isaac’s Heart or Lilith’s Incubus

The Amnesia horse pill will now unidentify all previously identified pills

Tainted Maggy’s bleeding hearts now provide half the charge of a regular heart container when used with Sharp Plug

Tainted ??? will now swap poops and keys when using a Bombs Are Key pill

Added a 1% chance for Wheel of Fortune to spawn a Crane Game

Gave Punching Bag back his ability to block shots

Removed Glowing Hourglass and Book of Shadows from the Tainted Lost pool

Using Meat Cleaver on an angel will now award only one key piece

Delirious has returned to a fixed 12-charge item. Bosses have had their health and damage overhauled. They will take 1 damage per hit and 5 damage from explosions. Spikes, fires and red poops do no damage to them. Their health will deteriorate steadily and their color will slowly turn more gray until they reach 1 health

Delirium Mom’s Foot is no longer sped up when Delirium gets enraged. A minimum delay of one second has been added between transforming into the foot and the stomp attack. While in Mom’s Foot form, Delirium cannot fire additional projectiles. These same behaviors also apply to Satan’s Foot

Replaced Mars’ shield bubble with i-frames which will still allow free entrance into Curse Rooms but will not allow free plays to Devil Beggars and Blood Donation Machines. Impact from a Mars dash no longer creates fissures that destroy rocks. It instead creates a ring of fire that applies the burn status effect

Jar of Wisps has returned to a 12-charge item. Its first use will grant two wisps and every wisp spawned has a high chance to be of a special variety.

Pausing the game with Gitched Crown will not pause the item rotation, and will instead give the rotation a burst of speed

Adjusted the proc chances of several Abyss locusts that were too powerful

Knockback from farting locusts has been increased

Adjusted the stat boost from Star of Bethlehem to match Hallowed Ground

Wisps spawned from The Bean and Kidney Bean will now expire when changing rooms

Completing a Secret Room with a Greed fight will now allow access to adjacent Challenge Rooms

Added enemy spawn indicators for Boss Rush, Challenge Rooms, Great Gideon and Greed Mode

Golden keys and bombs can now be spent at the Key Master and Bomb Bum to guarantee an item drop

Item charging with Battery Bum while holding multiple active items now prioritizes filling up each item before overcharging

Pause (the active item) now synergizes with Black Powder allowing circles to be drawn while a room is paused

Added a very low chance for most bosses to drop a thematic item on death

Increased the range of Dr. Fetus with Number One and Pluto

Ludovico Technique now grants a .2 shot speed increase

If the Mega Satan door has been been opened, using Forget Me Now and restarting the floor will keep door opened

Increased the rarity of D20 in the Greed Shop

Added an option in options.ini to disable the Ascent voiceover

Fully rerolling a character with D4, D100, Dice Room, Missing No., etc. will no longer reroll the starting passive items of a character if they have unlocked them. Using a Stars? card will also not consume starting passives. Starting active items can be rerolled. The items that will not be rerolled are:

Cain: Lucky Foot

Eve: Whore of Babylon and Dead Bird

Samson: Bloody Lust

Lazarus: Anemic

The Lost: Holy Mantle

Lilith: Incubus and Cambion Conception

Bethany: Book of Virtues

Using Clicker to change characters now provides that character’s intrinsic passive items. These items are lost when changing characters again. Reduced the chance of Clicker removing the most recently acquired item to 50%

Added various new sound effects

Daily Runs:

Using Meat Cleaver during daily runs will cause each resulting split monster to give half of its normal score

Frozen enemies will count as being killed and will award score in daily runs

Killing Uriel and Gabriel during a daily run will now only award score the first time each is killed

Stage bonus in daily runs has been modified to accommodate different end goals

Stage bonus is fixed for each stage. XL stages now award the stage bonus for both floors. Using a Forget Me Now or a 5-pip Dice Room will not award additional stage bonus

Using a Forget Me Now during a daily run will now award half the exploration bonus during the repeated floor. Any additional replayed floors will not grant any exploration bonus

Fixed an issue where using Forget Me Now on the final floor of a daily run would result in an incorrect time on the score summary

Fixed an issue where quitting a practice daily would reset the daily win streak

Exploration bonus from red rooms opened with Red Key, Crystal Key, Soul of Cain and the Moon? is capped at 2,000 points, after which they award no exploration bonus

Added Alt Path, Home and Delirium to the daily rotation. The new schedule is:

Monday: Mother

Tuesday: Tainted Characters

Wednesday: Delirium

Thursday: Home

Friday: Hard Mode

Saturday: Grab Bag (random character, end goal, difficulty)

Sunday: Mega Satan

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where Glowing Hourglass was not expending charges correctly in some scenarios

Fixed an issue where Gigante Bean would apply to enemy farts

Fixed an issue with Jacob and Esau classic controls that would cause cards and active items to be used together

Fixed an issue where dashing items were not properly stopping when attacking Mega Satan head-on

Fixed an issue where R Key could be used while picking up an active item, allowing both the active to be acquired and the R Key to be used

Fixed an issue where Wall Creep and Blind Creep would infinitely devolve into each other

Fixed an issue where using Genesis after a completed Ultra Greed fight would completely reset the floor

Fixed several issues which allowed Lemegaton wisps to exceed their cap

Fixed an issue where Lemegeton item effects were retained after using Genesis

Fixed an issue where mapping items granted by Lemegeton would not activate until entering the next floor

Fixed an issue where shrunken champion enemies could still damage Isaac when killed

Fixed an issue where Tainted Eve would not refund the appropriate amount of health if Rotten Hearts were turned into clots

Fixed an issue where leaving the room while a crane game was paying out could result in the item dropping but the machine not advancing

Fixed an issue where Tainted characters would not receive charges to their eternal item from Battery Bum unless they were holding another active item

Fixed an issue where taking too many of a single pill type could prevent the run from being exited and continued

Fixed an issue where Vanishing Twin could spawn an item pedestal on the same tile as the trapdoor

Fixed an issue where Dead Bird could persist between rooms if the player had only soul hearts

Fixed an issue where Monstro’s Lung would fire arching shots from Ipecac and Haemolacrya directly at Isaac’s feet

Fixed a softlock that could occur when using Eraser on Dogma

Fixed an exploit with The Bloat’s hitbox that allowed players to safely stand on top of him while repeating the same attack

Fixed a softlock that would occur when using Dataminer to reroll Dad’s Note

Fixed an issue where Echo Chamber’s stored effects were lost when exiting and resuming a run

Fixed an audible skip when looping the Mother fight, Isaac fight and Devil Deal music

Fixed an issue where jumping into the Mother fight played a teleport sound effect

Fixed a desync with Plum Flute and Book of Virtues

Fixed an issue where status effects were double applied in some cases when entering a new room

Fixed an issue where players could get golden trinkets from champion monsters before they were unlocked

Fixed an issue where bombs could be dropped when typing in online chat

Fixed an issue where Lil’ Portal could spawn directly in front of doorways

Fixed some issues with Found Soul and Clot familiar positioning when teleporting between rooms

Fixed an issue where Found Soul was able to get and lose Abyss locusts

Fixed an issue where Epiphora was not resetting when changing firing direction

Fixed another instance where the D4 could change the pool ID of items, allowing them to be rerolled into a specific pool

Fixed an issue where Mama Mega and Flat File effects could persist into deathmatch

Fixed a crash when using Clicker, gulped trinkets and Jacob/Esau

Fixed an issue where Milk! was higher priority in the familiar order than Incubus

Fixed incorrect challenge names displaying when creating an online game

Selected challenge name now appears in lobby list details

Fixed an issue where the number of quints could be exceeded and turned into followers for Tainted Lazarus

Fixed an issue where the chance for Glitter Bombs to drop a consumable was reset when exiting and continuing a run

Fixed an issue where Glitched Crown removed items from pools when encountering story items

Fixed several crashes that could occur with a C-Section and Spirit Sword combo

Removed Urn of Souls from Metronome payouts

Perfection progress is no longer interrupted by Lost Soul, Strawman or Soul of the Forgotten taking damage

Guppy’s Eye now correctly updates the contents of chests when the D1 is used

Fixed an issue where kills from a Gello whip would not give Jar of Flies a fly

Fixed an issue where the Blue Womb shop was not an appropriate variant when playing Tainted Keeper

Adjusted Mega Satan’s phase 2 fire attacks making their visual line up more closely to their hitbox

Fixed frozen enemies not properly triggering the on-kill effects of Charm of the Vampire, Lusty Blood, Toxic Shock, Jar of Flies, Samson’s Lock, Eve’s Bird Foot, Bat Wing, Sigil of Baphomet, Vasculitis, Death’s List, Berserk!, Red Stew, 4.5 Volt and Jumper Cables

Thanks to everyone who pointed out issues and made suggestions! xoxo