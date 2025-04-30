 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18301359
Update notes via Steam Community

This small patch introduces several updates to the game:

• Added different hit sounds depending on the creature or armor type
• The direction of the attack now appears next to the hit percentage for better positioning
• Fixed several known crashes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3214791
  • Loading history…
