Hi everyone! It is with great pleasure that we announce the release of Sir Galgano in EA!!!
Very soon, more news on this! Your help will contribute to the development of the game currently in progress! Let us know what you think and provide as much feedback as possible!!!... Medieval Tuscany is waiting for you...
And thank you all for your patience in waiting!!!
PLEASE NOTE: You can play either with the keyboard or with your controller. Currently, if you use the controller, some actions like exiting the game, pausing, or navigating the game menu need to be done with the mouse. It is planned that in future updates, you'll be able to perform all actions using only the controller.