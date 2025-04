Renegade Rush is launching in Early Access at version 0.93!

Thanks for taking time out of your day (or night) to dive into the world of Renegade Rush.

Special thanks to the testers who tracked down a ton of bugs (hopefully most of them..!)

Enjoy the experience, and feel free to share thoughts or suggestions to help steer the game’s direction. All opinions welcome! (reading all of them O_O)

Refer to the "Why Early Access" section if you're interested in what comes next.