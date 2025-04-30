v1.4 – Wheel of Fate [DLC]

“In shadows and steel, we stand unbroken—even as the Blight claws at our gates.”

Hearken, noble Paladins of The One! You, the steel-clad vanguard of our sacred Order, are called once more to purge the corruption that festers across Elleria.

The Blight Unmasked: This is no mere pestilence—it writhes with malevolent sentience, seeking to sunder hope itself. Rally your faith and your blade!

Immersive Battle Hymns & Divine Echoes: New SFX and soundtracks to fortify your spirit in the darkest hours.

Heraldic Interface Overhaul: A refreshed splash-screen and main menu, emblazoned with our Order’s sigil, to remind you of your sacred duty before every campaign.

Steam Deck Sanctification: Elleria’s crusade is now Steam Deck Verified—wield your Deck in the field, and let no terrain nor torrent of Blight impede your quest!

19 Knightly Achievements: Just prove your devotion to The One as you fight in His name—collect these annals of our Order! The One wills it!

Errata Exterminated & Minor Faults Purged: Under The One’s unerring gaze, no typo or bug escapes the Inquisition’s judgment.

Note on Act III – Rebuilding Human Realms:

A minor disturbance in the Veil occurred during Act IV’s crafting. The Gods themselves have conspired with the Blight—sending their twisted agents to assail our Order. Yet, thanks to the Inquisition’s far-reaching intelligence on these blasphemous acts, we have struck before their plan could fully unfurl. Should any choice falter, you will receive an automatic prompt to reaffirm your last vow before the Act’s end. Let no shadow of doubt sunder your resolve!

BONUS – Inquisition Report: Lyria the Elf

To: Emissary Eliot, Divine Herald of The One

From: Scout-Commander Seren Valaris, Inquisition Branch, Southern Watch

Subject: Intelligence on “Lyria the Elf”

Divine Emissary,

While monitoring Paladin morale along the southern front, our mages of subtle hearing recorded repeated campfire murmurs invoking the name of a certain elf—spoken with reverence and hope. Cross-referencing these whispers with our field reports, we confirm that Lyria the Elf has become a beacon of courage among your knights, believed capable of turning the tide against the Blight.

On receipt of Your directive, the Inquisition dispatched operatives to scour every sanctuary, wood, and ruin across Elleria. Though she vanished from known realms over half a year ago, this will not stop our pursuers—no glen shall hide her, no fortress deter us, for none escape the vigilance of our Order.

We await Your further command and stand ready to deliver this elf into the sanctum’s custody—or to call upon her valor in our sacred crusade.

By The One’s will,

Scout-Commander Seren Valaris

Inquisition Branch, Southern Watch

Stand ready, Paladins. The Wheel of Fate turns—and with The One’s light, we shall endure.