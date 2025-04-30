Hi everyone!

We hope you're all having fun playing Aeon Wars Pre-Alpha build!

You may have seen it, but we pushed a patch earlier today to fix a couple of issues some of you have experienced on the first open playtest day.

This patch aims to:

• Fix weapon category and update ranges

• Add fixes for shoot/move freezes

• Add fixes and improvements to AI behaviors (🤯)

• Fix the cursor on the intro message (it's back!)

• Add Jump movement in Collector Space (try it over the fan! Awesome🤩)

• Add Steam overlay (oups)

• Update cover and obscured indicator (zoom on a target to see it!)

• Update Capture Points to change color with status changes (yeah)

Keep on playing and giving us feedback through our online form or our Discord server.

We love to hear from you ❤️

We'll do our best to add some fixes live during the playtest!