30 April 2025 Build 18300933 Edited 30 April 2025 – 20:09:53 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

And here's another one!

More Optimizations

  • Disabled glow as it didn't have much effect but cost ~0.31ms per frame

  • Removed sub-surface scattering from all materials which cost ~0.17ms per frame

On my computer the improment is (on the same test scene but with more weapons, 2x render scaling and max shadows):
GPU frametime: 2.1ms -> 1.58ms (25% faster)

Once again, these improvements will vary from system to system.

Changes

  • Adjusted skill rarity distribution: there should be more skill variation now.

  • Savings Account (skill) was adjusted from: (30%, 40%, 50%) to (50%, 60%, 75%) money kept.

  • Grounded (skill) deals 2x more damage and each level gives more damage than what it did before.

Bugfixes

  • Lucky Streak (skill) now resets properly.

  • You can no longer look at your deck while buying a loot bag.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3499541
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3499542
  • Loading history…
