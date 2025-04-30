And here's another one!

More Optimizations

Disabled glow as it didn't have much effect but cost ~0.31ms per frame

Removed sub-surface scattering from all materials which cost ~0.17ms per frame

On my computer the improment is (on the same test scene but with more weapons, 2x render scaling and max shadows):

GPU frametime: 2.1ms -> 1.58ms (25% faster)

Once again, these improvements will vary from system to system.

Changes

Adjusted skill rarity distribution: there should be more skill variation now.

Savings Account (skill) was adjusted from: (30%, 40%, 50%) to (50%, 60%, 75%) money kept.

Grounded (skill) deals 2x more damage and each level gives more damage than what it did before.

Bugfixes