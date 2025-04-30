Patch 0.10 hotfix 4 has now been deployed, please restart the application if you don’t see the update.
➕New features➕
-
Added a full auto Glock
-
Added the dominator helmet
-
Added a region selector
🐛Bug fixes & improvements🐛
-
Fixed helmets dropping very high after getting killed
-
Fixed getting shot by Fenix on Matka Underground before being spawned
-
Fixed the damage screen overlay disappearing when opening and closing the menu in raid
-
Fixed screen calibration not saving (compass)
-
Fixed health system being visually stuck at 84% in some case
-
Fixed an exploit using NRS
-
Fixed exploits using backpacks
