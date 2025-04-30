 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18300921 Edited 30 April 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Patch 0.10 hotfix 4 has now been deployed, please restart the application if you don’t see the update.

➕New features➕

  • Added a full auto Glock

  • Added the dominator helmet

  • Added a region selector

🐛Bug fixes & improvements🐛

  • Fixed helmets dropping very high after getting killed

  • Fixed getting shot by Fenix on Matka Underground before being spawned

  • Fixed the damage screen overlay disappearing when opening and closing the menu in raid

  • Fixed screen calibration not saving (compass)

  • Fixed health system being visually stuck at 84% in some case

  • Fixed an exploit using NRS

  • Fixed exploits using backpacks

