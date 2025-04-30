HereSphere update v0.11.4 is now available on the Steam beta branch. This update fixes issues with DirectShow playback, tag autoseek, and synchronized peripherals.
Bug fixes:
Fixed issue with the application crashing when using DirectShow software decoding with Nvidia drivers newer than version 566.36. If you're not using the new Nvidia drivers and wish to use the previous software decoding method, go to the user settings and enable the fast CPU copy toggle under the DirectShow settings.
Fixed issue with tag autoseek not working properly when excluding a tag that occurs multiple times in a video.
Fixed issue with synchronized peripherals not working when seeking to time 0 with a positive time offset.
