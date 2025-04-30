- Fixed bug causing some mercenaries and players to generate excessive aggro
- Mercenaries now attempt to avoid area-of-effect attacks
- Fixed issue where loot was blocked if a pet or mercenary reached maximum aggro and died before the enemy
- Ranger Balance: Extended duration of "Eagle's Eye" buff and increased its mana cost
- Ranger Balance: Boosted "Strength of Nature" damage percentage and increased its mana cost
- Rogue Balance: Reduced "Fury" damage percentage and increased its rage cost
- Warrior Mercenary: Lowered rage cost for skills
- Warrior Balance: Increased aggro generated by "Threat" skill
Ancient Kingdoms v0.6.23.2
Update notes via Steam Community
