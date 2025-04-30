 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18300878 Edited 30 April 2025 – 19:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed bug causing some mercenaries and players to generate excessive aggro
  • Mercenaries now attempt to avoid area-of-effect attacks
  • Fixed issue where loot was blocked if a pet or mercenary reached maximum aggro and died before the enemy
  • Ranger Balance: Extended duration of "Eagle's Eye" buff and increased its mana cost
  • Ranger Balance: Boosted "Strength of Nature" damage percentage and increased its mana cost
  • Rogue Balance: Reduced "Fury" damage percentage and increased its rage cost
  • Warrior Mercenary: Lowered rage cost for skills
  • Warrior Balance: Increased aggro generated by "Threat" skill

