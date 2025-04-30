 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18300860 Edited 30 April 2025 – 20:09:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • input loss fixes for mouse
  • input loss fixes for gamepad
  • info tip loss fix for gamepad
  • tutorial text improvements
  • fixes for combining resources on kicking
  • misc ui improvements
  • fixes for some less common network issues
  • cinematic resize fixes
  • fix for lockup on editing giant when cinematic starts
  • fix for edit giant object-on-ground bug
  • higher fidelity forest kingdom music
  • probably some other stuff I forgot about

