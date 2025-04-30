- input loss fixes for mouse
- input loss fixes for gamepad
- info tip loss fix for gamepad
- tutorial text improvements
- fixes for combining resources on kicking
- misc ui improvements
- fixes for some less common network issues
- cinematic resize fixes
- fix for lockup on editing giant when cinematic starts
- fix for edit giant object-on-ground bug
- higher fidelity forest kingdom music
- probably some other stuff I forgot about
