2 New Arcade Games

Abnormal Aeronautics

Donna must escape from the deadly dungeon! Use the Left-Mouse button to levitate upwards. Make your way up, dodge the traps and collect the gems in order to gain a high-score!

A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 10 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 20 points.

Fatal Flight

Donna must navigate her way through the treacherous tunnels. Your score will accumulate over time. Every gem collected will award 5 additional points.

A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 25 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 40 points.

2 New Announcers:

Casual Female

Combat

Table Editor:

3 New Songs Added.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed various bugs related to the cosmetics screen.

Fixed a bug where some arcade games were not playing visual effects at the correct time.

Fixed a bug where the tutorial/instructions screen in arcade games was not being closed when trying to exit out of them.

Table Of The Month

This month's table is: Dirty Dens

Last month's High-Score Holder was: XXXX with a score of XXXX on Roman Revolution. Congratulations!

Information from the Developer

First off, I would like to thank everyone for joining me on this incredible journey so far. I've been at it for at least 5 years now as a solo developer and released many games in the Roxy Raccoon franchise. However, this entry in particular has always been my pride and joy and I thank everyone for supporting it just as much as I have.

A lot has happened within the last 1-2 years, I've faced many health scares and changes in my lifestyle and I can no longer develop games the way I used to (Don't worry, I'm not going to die). I will however, still support all my old games in terms of bug fixes. Don't expect new content from any of my games, but also don't fully rule out the possibility. I still work on Roxy 3 when I can but it will be my last game that I make.

On a bit of a brighter note, I will still continue to release patches/bug fixes for my old games including pinball and I will continue to be a part of the pinball community as well update the table of the month. On another positive note, I will be releasing a DLC pack for pinball next month and I hope to do at least one more after that, but there is no ETA on that.

Thanks again anyone who made it this far and took the time to read all this and for being such a wonderful community.

Other Notes

Roxy 3 is currently in production and will most likely my last game that I create, however, I will continue to support all previous releases in a support role. If you are interested in checking out it, please follow the link:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2745910/Roxy_Raccoon_Troubles_in_Time/