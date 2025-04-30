-Bug in Colmar Pocket - c17. History tab had “ instead of ". (Allen)

-Bug in Road to Casablanca - c05: us_shooting_group amended to us_group. (Allen)

-Crash: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'surround_HexIs' (luke)

-Crash: object has no attribute 'player_character_p' (Luke) -

-Crash: object has no attribute 'PlayerI' (Luke ) -

-Crash: NoneType' object has no attribute 'CUI_in_grp_p'(Luke)

-Crash: NoneType' object has no attribute 'get_HexI' (Luke)