30 April 2025 Build 18300818 Edited 30 April 2025 – 19:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Bug in Colmar Pocket - c17. History tab had “ instead of ". (Allen)
-Bug in Road to Casablanca - c05: us_shooting_group amended to us_group. (Allen)
-Crash: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'surround_HexIs' (luke)
-Crash: object has no attribute 'player_character_p' (Luke) -
-Crash: object has no attribute 'PlayerI' (Luke ) -
-Crash: NoneType' object has no attribute 'CUI_in_grp_p'(Luke)
-Crash: NoneType' object has no attribute 'get_HexI' (Luke)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 887492
  • Loading history…
