RealFlight Evolution version 10.10.146 is now available as a free release for all Evolution users. It contains fixes and improvements related to the user interface and content (primarily custom content).

Release Notes:

Improvements/Fixes

UI: InterLink reset button closes the main menu

UI: Selection dialog filters persist for the duration of a session

[86420] Renaming airport objects using the Manage User Files dialog does not crash the sim

[86428] Untextured airport objects do not cause a crash when selected in the airport editor's Add Object pane

[86287] .FBX/.KEX import places textures into the correct userfiles locations for the given content type

Deleting airport object, heli visual blade, or propeller resources with textures correctly deletes those textures if you answer "Yes" at the prompt

How to Get It

Steam will detect the new version and automatically update RealFlight when it thinks your computer is not very busy. You can trigger the update manually if desired by completely restarting Steam. Right-click the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit. Once everything closes, run Steam again, and the update should complete.