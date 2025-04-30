Today’s update features new achievements and the requested introduction of several types of paintable beams shapes. Please take a look at the new experimental function only present in the architectural tab: pressing [Drop Item] will make pillars, walls or other elements ignore collisions. Use this feature for decorating with caution.
Work is continuing regarding the introduction of purple departments. Some of you may be impatient for the order packaging update and it may be delayed to coincide with a major game event. Thanks for your patience.
Changelog:
Implemented four paintable ceiling beams basic types as decoration in the architectural tab.
Holding [Drop Item] while placing architectural elements with the builder tab will now make the placed element ignore all collisions. Players can use this for placing p.e. a pillar in a wall or merging a wall module in an intersection. Be careful not to place these elements in furniture’s red areas as it could create soft conflicts.
Cardboard baler now has an animation when used.
Added 5 new achievements, all of them collective excepting the first one:
- Suffer the consequences of not paying a bank loan (get hit by a collector)
- Two achievements related to reaching a total amount of 10 and 50 sales respectively.
- Inserting 500 boxes in the cardboard baler.
- Recycling 40 cardboard bales.
Statistics menu in the manager’s blackboard now reflects some of the values related to the achievements above.
Customers should take items from top to bottom shelves’ rows instead of doing the current opposite.
Debris dust when demolishing a pillar or beam will only appear in high performance mode. Some players have reported slowdowns in the lowest graphic settings.
Updated some icons in the architectural tab with better versions.
Added the word ‘Drink’ to red, green and black tea bottles so they don’t get confused with infusions with the same name.
All security employees should now help with picking ground products if no customers left and during night closing hours.
