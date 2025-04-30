Today’s update features new achievements and the requested introduction of several types of paintable beams shapes. Please take a look at the new experimental function only present in the architectural tab: pressing [Drop Item] will make pillars, walls or other elements ignore collisions. Use this feature for decorating with caution.

Work is continuing regarding the introduction of purple departments. Some of you may be impatient for the order packaging update and it may be delayed to coincide with a major game event. Thanks for your patience.

Changelog: