

Fields of Mistria patch v0.13.4 is here! This patch is primarily bug fixes. As always, thank you to everyone who reported bugs and provided feedback to us!

Patch notes will feature a 🌼 emoji whenever the change is based on community feedback and bug reporting!

**v0.13.4 Patch Notes:

[Updates]**

🎨 Art

The Bell in town now has an animation when it rings.

[Bug Fixes]

🎮 Gameplay

🌼The Spring Festival introductory scene now plays as intended on Spring 14 in Year 2 and beyond, and Celine now comes to collect Breath of Spring flowers as intended on Spring 17.

🌼The Shooting Star Festival introductory scene (Summer 28), where Elsie can bring you a Star Brooch, now plays as intended.

🌼Different versions of festival cutscenes can no longer be played back to back on the same day.

🌼The Animal Sprite Statue now appears in the Large Coop or Large Barn when you place it, instead of disappearing and only reappearing when you exit and reenter the building.

🎨 Art & Visuals

🌼Fixed a visual bug with the Silver Horse eating animation.

🖥️ UI