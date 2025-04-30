 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18300540 Edited 30 April 2025 – 19:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Fields of Mistria patch v0.13.4 is here! This patch is primarily bug fixes. As always, thank you to everyone who reported bugs and provided feedback to us!

🐛 Bug Report Form
📝 General Feedback Form

Patch notes will feature a 🌼 emoji whenever the change is based on community feedback and bug reporting!

**v0.13.4 Patch Notes:

[Updates]**
🎨 Art

  • The Bell in town now has an animation when it rings.

[Bug Fixes]
🎮 Gameplay

  • 🌼The Spring Festival introductory scene now plays as intended on Spring 14 in Year 2 and beyond, and Celine now comes to collect Breath of Spring flowers as intended on Spring 17.

  • 🌼The Shooting Star Festival introductory scene (Summer 28), where Elsie can bring you a Star Brooch, now plays as intended.

  • 🌼Different versions of festival cutscenes can no longer be played back to back on the same day.

  • 🌼The Animal Sprite Statue now appears in the Large Coop or Large Barn when you place it, instead of disappearing and only reappearing when you exit and reenter the building.

🎨 Art & Visuals

  • 🌼Fixed a visual bug with the Silver Horse eating animation.

🖥️ UI

  • 🌼Fixed an issue where caught Legendary fish were removed from the Almanac after updating. Any previously erased records have now been restored.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2142791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link