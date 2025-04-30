 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18300510 Edited 30 April 2025 – 20:09:58 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

For now we restart the game from the lobby WHEN the all players finish the race. Reloading the game and starting the game is a bit slow and has delay so dont click it too repeatedly. It will get solved in future updates

Changed files in this update

Depot 3582221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link