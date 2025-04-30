 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18300470 Edited 30 April 2025 – 18:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • fixed: villager recruits could speak lines intended for enemy bandits in the Out of Food battle.

  • fixed: the gamepad cursors were misplaced for the page picker for character portraits in the reserve supplies screen when in a shop.

  • fixed: proc gen weapons and armor in the Randomizer campaign were relying on outdated materials data, causing them to be generated without an item image.

Changed files in this update

Telepath Tactics Liberated Content Depot 1849821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link