fixed: villager recruits could speak lines intended for enemy bandits in the Out of Food battle.
fixed: the gamepad cursors were misplaced for the page picker for character portraits in the reserve supplies screen when in a shop.
fixed: proc gen weapons and armor in the Randomizer campaign were relying on outdated materials data, causing them to be generated without an item image.
A few small fixes: version 1.0.60j
