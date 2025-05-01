New content:
- Level cap raised to 20.
- Tons of new quests, zones, dungeons, talents, minions, and a lot more.
- New professions: enchanting and tailoring.
Changes:
- All talent points have been reset due to talent tree changes.
- Buffs can be canceled by right clicking.
- Real-time and historical fight details (damage per second, etc) can be accessed by right clicking in combat log.
- A new quest tracking interface can be enabled in the quest log.
- Two new equipment slots for trinkets.
- Fixed bug that allowed paladins to spam Divine Shield.
- Fixed bug where you couldn't use right-click to move items from inventory to stash.
Changed files in this update