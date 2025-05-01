 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18300335 Edited 1 May 2025 – 11:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New content:

  • Level cap raised to 20.
  • Tons of new quests, zones, dungeons, talents, minions, and a lot more.
  • New professions: enchanting and tailoring.
    Changes:
  • All talent points have been reset due to talent tree changes.
  • Buffs can be canceled by right clicking.
  • Real-time and historical fight details (damage per second, etc) can be accessed by right clicking in combat log.
  • A new quest tracking interface can be enabled in the quest log.
  • Two new equipment slots for trinkets.
  • Fixed bug that allowed paladins to spam Divine Shield.
  • Fixed bug where you couldn't use right-click to move items from inventory to stash.

