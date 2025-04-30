 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18300322 Edited 30 April 2025 – 18:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s me again, your trusty old rock, just chilling here as usual, listening to the wind rustle through the leaves. But hold up—what’s this?

Yellow leaves, red ones, falling all over me! Looks like the devs finally brought autumn to my world. Thank goodness! I was so done staring at that same old green forest forever. Now it’s a party of colors—yellow, red, orange, like nature’s throwing a festival. Even I, a plain old rock, am hyped. Come on, let’s check out this autumn vibe together!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1425981
