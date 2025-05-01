Patch 2.1.0 brings a graphical revamp to the RPG Mode's world, focusing on visual fidelity. Many features previously announced are not included in this update but are planned for Patch 2.2.0 (and potentially 2.3.0). This update also includes crucial bug fixes that address major gameplay and audio issues. This patch is primarily focused on quality improvements and will significantly enhances the game’s aesthetic and technical performance. Here’s a breakdown of the changes:

VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS [RPG Mode]

Starting City Rebuilt: Nearly all 3D models in the starting city have been entirely reworked, offering sharper detail and a more immersive look.

Other Cities Enhanced: Key buildings in the other two cities have also been upgraded to match the new visual standard.

Stone Roads: Realistic stone roads have been added throughout all cities for a more grounded and visually coherent environment.

Foliage : The entire foliage has been redesigned featuring brand-new animated trees and grass. Performance improvements have also been made, but they will be more noticeable in upcoming updates.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Fixed an issue where the final zone music would incorrectly play after exiting the Ancient Portal menu without teleporting.

Players were no longer instantly teleported after defeating the final boss.

In Platformer Mode, players could no longer move through certain endgame menus.

The ultimate attack of the final boss (The Sovereign) now lasts 9 seconds instead of 19, making the fight more dynamic and less drawn-out.

KNOWN ISSUES (Still Under Investigation)

Some missions are incorrectly marked as completed multiple times once for each player in the session. (RPG Mode)

On rare occasions, a player may be unable to deal damage to another player. The cause is still under investigation. (RPG Mode)

Background music may switch abruptly or overlap without clear triggers. (Both Modes)

The root causes of these bugs are still unknown.

NOTES

This update took longer than usual due to academic obligations thanks for your patience!

Looking ahead, the next update will focus on both content and quality, including: